Have a Good Time

Like his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson has worked tirelessly in recent years to shake off the baggage of the critically derided YA franchise, eschewing Hollywood studio fare to work with adventurous auteurs both emerging and established, from David Michôd (The Rover) to David Cronenberg (Cosmopolis, Maps to the Stars). But this collaboration with plucky up-and- comers the Safdie brothers is by far his most accomplished work to date. In Good Time, he utterly captivates as Connie, an inept bank robber who embarks on a staggeringly ill- advised quest to break his brother out of jail. This freewheeling, self-assured, unpredictable crime caper exhibits shades of Tarantino, Nicolas Winding Refn and early Michael Mann, but exudes a thrillingly scuzzy vibe all of its own.

Good Times | Directed by Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie (USA 2017) with Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie. Starts Nov 2.