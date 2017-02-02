Nothing hidden, but still great

Based on inspirational real-life events, Hidden Figures is the overlooked story of three African-American women who played a pivotal role in the US space programme despite facing prejudice at every turn. Watching it brought to mind a joke cracked by Amy Poehler during the 2014 Golden Globes about 12 Years a Slave: “I can honestly say that after seeing that film, I will never look at slavery the same way again”. The problem with “message movies” is that they’re generally preaching squarely to the converted – any viewer eager to seek out a film about black female mathematicians is unlikely to need reminding or convincing that institutionalised racism is a grave social ill. Nevertheless, there’s a great deal to enjoy here, not least the seemingly effortless rapport between stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe. You’ll see the latter again next month when Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, an Oscar front-runner with nary a white character on screen, finally sees German release.

Hidden Figures | Directed by Theodore Melfi (USA 2016) with Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. Starts February 2

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.