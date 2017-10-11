Human rights watchers, unite

The One World film festival returns to Berlin for its 12th edition October 12-18 at Moviemento.

Concerned with human rights and tackling a wide array of topical, urgent subjects via a range of documentaries, this year’s multifaceted programme engages with the crimes of the Nationalsozialistischer Untergrund (NSU), LGBTQI refugee integration, as well as reproductive rights worldwide. The festival’s screenings are also accompanied by discussions with the filmmakers and experts.

This year’s festival includes Lindsey Beyerstein and Martyna Starosta’s Care in Chaos, an alarming study focusing on the rise in attacks on US abortion clinics in Trump’s America, as well as festival opener Free Lunch Society (photo). The latter sees Christian Tod comprehensively examine the topic of basic income and the leftist stigma attached to the fair distribution of resources. Filmmaker Kathrin Lemcke will also present her experimental faux-documentary She Works Hard, about the nature and utopian forms of work.

Elsewhere, Bin Cheng’s documentary Homoe will screen following the presentation of the German-Dutch co-operation project Queer Faces Migrant Voices (Oct 13 at Refugio Berlin), a project gives a voice to young refugees of the LGBTQI community.

All films either English language or with English subs.

One World Berlin, Oct 12-18 | Moviemento, Lichtblick Kino, Refugio Berlin. See website for full programme. www.oneworld-berlin.de