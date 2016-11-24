Broken systems

In telling the story of a widower and a single mother trapped in the Kafkaesque and faceless British welfare system, Ken Loach has not only captured incredibly affecting moments of misery and compassion, but delivered one of 2016’s very best films.

Through deliberately stark execution, the director delivers an uncompromising, blistering indictment of Tory austerity; he manages to prevent the social drama from descending into easy hectoring with occasional bursts of levity and two exceptional central performances. One devastating scene in particular, set at a foodbank, will move many to tears due to Hayley Squires’ compelling, powerful turn.

This timely, achingly human drama is Ken Loach at his most Loachian. It might not be subtle or reinvent the wheel aesthetically, but this is the director doing what he does best and pulling no punches. He and screenwriter Paul Laverty tackle an urgent issue and appeal to our humanity with compassion, something we sorely need these days.

I, Daniel Blake | Directed by Ken Loach (UK, 2016) with Davie Johns, Hayley Squires. Starts November 24.

