Another inconvenient truth

× Expand An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power is, for the most part, an impassioned but cautiously optimistic survey of the climate movement from the perspective of its leading spokesperson, Al Gore. It kicks off in somewhat pedestrian fashion, with Gore highlighting the alarming rise in extreme weather we’ve seen in the 11 years since An Inconvenient Truth.

Things get more intriguing when focus shifts towards the lead-up to the 2016 Paris Agreement – in particular, Gore’s work to entice a reluctant India to the table. The happy outcome of said efforts, coupled with an emerging sense of new potential solutions to the crisis, ensure that this is no gloomy, hectoring diatribe.

And yet, Trump’s exasperating decision to pull out of Paris necessitated the addition of a postscript urging viewers to stand strong in spite of shoddy leadership. And so the film stands as a potent reminder of the US president’s extraordinary knack for hijacking narratives and serving as a truly inconvenient distraction from the issues that really matter.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power | Directed by Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk (UK 2017), with Al Gorge, George W. Bush, John Kerry. Starts September 7

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.