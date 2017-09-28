× Expand It

Stephen King’s 1986 bestseller It remains a potent exploration of the lifelong damage that can be wrought by childhood trauma. This epic tale of seven friends terrorised by a shape-shifting demon, first as high-school misfits, then as adults, hit screens in 1990 as a TV miniseries. But save for an inspired turn by Tim Curry as said shapeshifter, who frequently takes the form of an evil clown named Pennywise, it hasn’t aged well. With Netflix’s King-inspired Stranger Things proving the surprise pop culture phenomenon of last year, Andy Muschietti’s new adaptation lands at an opportune moment. Wisely restricting its focus to the book’s childhood section, this slick crowd-pleaser taps into nostalgia for dark-edged kids’ adventures like The Goonies and Stand By Me, and adds a healthy dose of modern-horror jump scares. But its undeniable pleasures prove fleeting. Bill Skarsgård is initially unsettling as Pennywise, but he’s wildly overused, ensuring that the sense of menace soon wanes. Meanwhile each of the book’s young protagonists is essentially reduced to a single attribute. Unlike its potent source material, there’s little here likely to inflict any lasting scars on impressionable young minds.

It | Directed by Andy Muschietti (USA 2017) with Jaeden Lieberher,Bill Skarsgård. Starts September 28.

