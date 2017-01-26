Jackie thrills

× Expand Jackie

Chilean maestro Pablo Larrain deftly sidesteps biopic clichés with his English-language debut, delivering a haunting, claustrophobic account of Jackie Kennedy’s struggle to keep her head above water in the wake of her husband’s assassination. Producer Darren Aronofsky’s fingerprints are all over the film – like The Wrestler or Black Swan, it’s a deceptively straightforward tale of personal suffering, elevated by supremely assured direction and an unwavering fixation on the psychology of its protagonist. Natalie Portman’s mannered performance as the shell-shocked first lady verges on camp, but the film is larger-than-life by design, with dizzying camera work and an intense, jarring score courtesy of Mica Levi. It’s an approach that may prove too out-there for the Academy, but in the wake of play-it-safe biopics like The Theory of Everything, it’s a thrill to see something this distinctive even featuring in the awards conversation.

Jackie | Directed by Pablo Larrain (USA, Chile, France 2016) with Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard. Starts January 26

