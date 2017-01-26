Jackie thrills

by

Chilean maestro Pablo Larrain deftly sidesteps biopic clichés with his English-language debut, delivering a haunting, claustrophobic account of Jackie Kennedy’s struggle to keep her head above water in the wake of her husband’s assassination. Producer Darren Aronofsky’s fingerprints are all over the film – like The Wrestler or Black Swan, it’s a deceptively straightforward tale of personal suffering, elevated by supremely assured direction and an unwavering fixation on the psychology of its protagonist. Natalie Portman’s mannered performance as the shell-shocked first lady verges on camp, but the film is larger-than-life by design, with dizzying camera work and an intense, jarring score courtesy of Mica Levi. It’s an approach that may prove too out-there for the Academy, but in the wake of play-it-safe biopics like The Theory of Everything, it’s a thrill to see something this distinctive even featuring in the awards conversation.

Jackie | Directed by Pablo Larrain (USA, Chile, France 2016) with Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard. Starts January 26

Check showtimes on OV search engine.

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours