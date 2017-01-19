Israeli-Palestinian rap

A highlight in the Panorama selection at last year’s Berlinale, Junction 48 follows a Palestinian rapper, Kareem, trying to establish himself in the mixed town of Lod and in Tel Aviv’s hip hop scene. Israeli director Udi Aloni uses his story to tackle anti-Arab bias in Israeli society, as well as the violence within the Arab minority. However, he refuses easy dichotomies; instead, Aloni makes the most of a complex situation by telling a multifaceted social drama that never slips into side-taking or a binary Palestinian vs Israeli narrative. He depicts a confusing, touching and at times humorous situation where characters aren’t afforded the luxury of simplistic choices: they share a desire to live and express themselves in a confusing world, and Junction 48 excels in the way it deals with both the personal and the political, never once overplaying its hand. It is a genuinely ambitious film that celebrates music as a heartfelt force for tolerance, without sugar-coating the consequences of racial segregation. The actors communicate their passion through convincing performances and as a considerable bonus, the music is genuinely excellent, with one particular track, "Burn It George", burrowing its way into your temporal lobe. Well worth your time.

Junction 48 | Directed by Udi Aloni (USA, 2016) with Tamer Nafar, Samar Qupty, Salwa Nakkara. Starts January 19.

