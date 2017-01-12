Pulpy porno fun

Disney teen star lured by temptation results in murder – it’s the made-for-TV-movie we’ve seen before, but replace said teen star with all-American gay porn heartthrob Brent Corrigan and you’ve got pulpy gold. The almost Shakespearean set-up of Corrigan (played by Garrett Clayton) ensnared by a manipulative producer (Christian Slater), only to be rescued by the vicious and vain Viper Boyz (James Franco with persistent genital arousal disorder, and Keegan Allen) through betrayal and murder, is the kind of well-worn plot that doesn’t leave much wiggle room. Fortunately director Kelly (I Am Michael) goes for broke, smartly sparing none of the cast from the tropes that make porn and trashy flicks great (a car wash breaking out into fullblown sex, anyone?). King Cobra isn’t going to champion porn for the masses, but it’s just as much wicked fun as the real deal. The only thing missing is some explicit sex. Or at least some dong – come on, guys!

King Cobra | Directed by Justin Kelly (USA 2016) with Christian Slater, Alicia Silverstone, Molly Ringwald. Starts January 12

