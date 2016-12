× Expand Like Crazy

This tragicomic portrait of mental illness under a sizzling Tuscan sun is a life-affirming delight, thanks largely to sensational performances by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Micaela Ramazzotti.

Like Crazy | Directed by Paolo Virzi (Italy 2016) with Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Micaela. Starts December 29