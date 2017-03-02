Not another teen love story

Though he’s been making films since the mid-1990s, Ira Sachs shot to prominence as one of America’s foremost gay directors with the one-two punch of Keep the Lights On (2012) and Love Is Strange (2014). Little Men, his most nuanced, perfectly formed film to date, is a tale of two young teenagers – awkward, introverted Jake (Theo Taplitz) and brash, charismatic Tony (Michael Barbieri). As their friendship grows, tension mounts between their parents, who become embroiled in a rent dispute. Jake is almost certainly gay, but we get the sense that he’s not yet fully aware of this, and that it’s only in retrospect that he’ll understand that what he’s experiencing here is first love. Meanwhile, the more conventionally macho Tony reveals hidden depths as he shares with Jake his dream of becoming an actor. The pair are a delight to watch together, while their parents’ feud offers a sobering look at the destructive effects of gentrification. Sachs barely puts a foot wrong, packing significant food for thought into a brisk 85-minute running time.

Little Men | Directed by Ira Sachs (USA 2016) with Theo Taplitz, Michael Barbieri. Starts March 2.

