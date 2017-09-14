Soderbergh's luck

× Expand Logan Lucky

Steven Soderbergh announced his retirement from filmmaking in 2013, but he’s back in the director’s saddle for Logan Lucky, a star-studded, knockabout crime caper about two down-on-their-luck brothers who concoct a reckless plan to rob a North Carolina motor sports complex. From the opening scene, in which blue-collar labourer Jimmy (Channing Tatum) waxes lyrical about John Denver whilst repairing a pick-up truck, it’s clear we’re deep in Trump country here – the poor, semi-rural, white America so rarely acknowledged by Hollywood. With Jimmy laid off from work for failing to diagnose a pre-existing medical condition, only a harebrained roll of the dice can save him from poverty. Fans of the Coens’ lighter fare will dig this film’s droll sense of humour, while there are shades of Tarantino’s Jackie Brown in its leisurely pacing and coolly self-assured tone. And like Magic Mike before it, what purports to be tongue-in-cheek fluff transpires to have plenty to say about the broken state of the working-class United States.

Logan Lucky | Directed by Steven Soderbergh (UK 2017), with Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Daniel Craig. Starts September 14.

