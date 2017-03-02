Logan, go west!

by

Billed as the last time Hugh Jackman will don Wolverine’s claws and mutton chops, there’s a lot riding on Logan. Returning director James Mangold promised a Western-infused romp and he’s delivered the deliriously violent goods – this third solo outing for the hero is an unashamedly explicit affair that earns its adults-only rating. It sees an ageing Logan taking care of the ailing Professor X (Stewart, injecting some gravitas) and pint-sized mutant Laura (impressive newcomer Dafne Keen), who is responsible for some eye-popping, Sam Peckinpah-style blood- shed. The film drags a little in the second act, and you get the impression that they tried too hard to match Deadpool’s self-referential beats. But in the end, this is a suitably gnarly and moving last stand that is to be applauded for shaking up the tired superhero formula.

LOGAN | Directed by James Mangold (USA 2017) with Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart. Starts March 2

For showtimes check out our OV search engine.

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

March 2, 2017

Friday

March 3, 2017

Saturday

March 4, 2017

Sunday

March 5, 2017

Monday

March 6, 2017

Tuesday

March 7, 2017

Wednesday

March 8, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours