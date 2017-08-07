The longest night

× Expand Swagger

Catch up on a year of indie cinema in one epic sitting at the Long Night of Film Festivals, Aug 19, 3pm at Zukunft am Ostkreuz.

Returning to Zukunft am Ostkreuz after last year’s successful shindig, the Long Night of Berlin Film Festivals is the ultimate communal binge-watching experience. The programme brings together 100 films from 20 of our favourite indie fests, from big names like Achtung Berlin and Interfilm, to niche offerings like the Christmas Film Festival and, new for this year, the Uranium Film Festival.

Must-sees include Olivier Babinet’s Swagger, a highlight of the last French Film Week. Set in an impoverished Paris banlieue, this stylish documentary offers a refreshingly optimistic portrait of minority teens daring to dream big.

The laudably eclectic shorts offering includes Marc Steck’s absurdist comedy “Gummifaust”, presented by ContraVision; and “Off the Trail”, an enigmatic meditation on ancient Chinese philosophical texts by British artists Jacob Cartwright and Nick Jordan.

If that sounds a little intense for a Saturday night, you can take a breather between films with drinks, street food, live music courtesy of the Karl Schloz Basement Band, and DJ sets by Anat and Exberliner’s own Walter Crasshole.

Long Night of Film Festivals Aug 19, 15:00 | Zukunft am Ostkreuz, Friedrichshain