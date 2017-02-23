A loving couple

× Expand loving

In telling the story of the married couple at the centre of the 1967 US civil rights case “Loving versus Virginia”, director Jeff Nichols subverts expectations by avoiding tired courtroom drama tropes. Instead, he elects to tell a human story with real compassion, focusing on the plaintiffs, their everyday struggles with casual racism, and the small steps that preceded the ruling by the Supreme Court which invalidated laws banning interracial marriage. Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga are superbly cast as Richard and Mildred Loving, a devoted couple who stand up to the system in order to be called man and wife. Negga in particular shines and ensures that this quietly stirring story, while structurally straightforward, is always emotionally engaging and low on cheap melodrama.

Loving | Directed by Jeff Nichols (USA 2016) with Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga. Starts February 23.

