The beauty of absurd

‘Bizarre’ doesn’t begin to scratch the surface of Bruno Dumont’s Ma Loute: it’s a surreal reverie that is theatrical, sinister, and contains some surprising dollops of Python-esque whimsy. This is a tale of mysterious disappearances featuring hapless police investigators, local cannibals and bourgeois degenerates, blessed with the crème de la crème of French acting talent. All embrace OTT archetypes of the French bourgeoisie, and Dumont goes so overboard with the befuddling slapstick it becomes strangely poetic. His blend of off-kilter strangeness and Buñuellian societal satire will undoubtedly polarise and the overlong runtime may infuriate, but you have to applaud the sheer audacity of Dumont’s singularly warped vision.

Ma Loute | Directed by Bruno Dumont (FR 2016) with Fabrice Luchini, Juliette Binoche, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi. Starts January 26.

