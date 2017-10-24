Capable hands

by

Sally Hawkins shines as Maudie Dowley in Aisling Walsh’s sensitively-handled if familiar true story about the arthritic artist and her complicated relationship with her husband, played by Ethan Hawke. It’s hardly ground-breaking stuff, but stands its own as a competently made biopic, one which should tide audiences over until Hawkins completely makes you swoon in Guillermo del Toro’s Golden Lion-winning The Shape Of Water.

Maudie | Directed by Aisling Walsh (Ireland / Canada 2017), with Sally Hawkins, Ethan Hawke, Kari Matchett. Starts Oct 26.

