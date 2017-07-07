Jessica trumps all

× Expand Miss Sloane Trailer

John Madden’s murky political thriller Miss Sloane is anchored by the ever-powerful Jessica Chastain. Chastain tearsup the screen as the titular Washington lobbyist, who quits her job after refusing to work with a comically unscrupulous pro-gun group. When she moves to a rival firm campaigning for gun control regulations, it seems that Sloane’s ferocious exterior is masking a steady moral compass,and perhaps a traumatic past. But it soon transpires that Sloane plays to win at all costs, and that the cause is essentially immaterial. Chastain gives us little reason to root for her character, but there’s a heap of fun to be derived from watching her enact her Machiavellian scheme. It’s also satisfying to see Madden gleefully trample all over the facile notion that she might be redeemed by the love of a good man. On the downside, debut scribe Jonathan Perera’s screenplay aspires to Aaron Sorkin-esque rapid-fire smartness, but frequently falls short. Miss Sloane lands in Germany six months after its American release,but this ultimately works in its favour– now that the Trump administration circus is in full swing, the film’s cartoonish depiction of Washington as a heaving moral cesspit suddenly doesn’t feel so far-fetched.

Miss Sloane, directed by John Madden (France, USA 2016) with Jessica Chastain, Mark Strong. Out Jul 6.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.