Disney delights well enough

by

From the directors of The Little Mermaid and Aladdin comes the tale of an empowered Polynesian princess who embarks upon a musical adventure on uncharted waters. Moana charts a journey of self discovery that couldn’t be more Disney-by-numbers, but the film shines thanks to some superb animation and potent comic relief. A saucer-eyed rooster and glam-rock crab steal the princess’s limelight, and one spectacularly zany sequence is akin to a nautical Mad Max: Fury Road, with the added bonus of adorable coconut pirates. It may not reach the heights of this year’s other big Disney animation, the more innovative and socially relevant Zootopia, but the “Let It Go”-challenging earworm “How Far I’ll Go” and feel-good sentiments are sure to provide some much-needed seasonal cheer to see off 2016.

Moana | Directed by Ron Clements, John Musker (USA 2016) with Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson Starts December 22

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

December 22, 2016

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours