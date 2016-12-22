Disney delights well enough

From the directors of The Little Mermaid and Aladdin comes the tale of an empowered Polynesian princess who embarks upon a musical adventure on uncharted waters. Moana charts a journey of self discovery that couldn’t be more Disney-by-numbers, but the film shines thanks to some superb animation and potent comic relief. A saucer-eyed rooster and glam-rock crab steal the princess’s limelight, and one spectacularly zany sequence is akin to a nautical Mad Max: Fury Road, with the added bonus of adorable coconut pirates. It may not reach the heights of this year’s other big Disney animation, the more innovative and socially relevant Zootopia, but the “Let It Go”-challenging earworm “How Far I’ll Go” and feel-good sentiments are sure to provide some much-needed seasonal cheer to see off 2016.

Moana | Directed by Ron Clements, John Musker (USA 2016) with Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson Starts December 22

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.