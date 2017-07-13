We're a happy family

Middle-aged schoolteacher Manana (Ia Shugliashvili) announces on her birthday that she is leaving the cramped apartment she shares with her husband, children, and parents,and, without justifying herself, moves into a place of her own. While the leap of faith/better-late-than-never premise of this low-key Georgian drama sounds familiar, this moving tale stands out by tackling suffocating family dynamics with great empathy and a gentle smattering of dry humour. Directing duo Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross hone in on differing character perspectives and choose a naturalistic approach, shooting in uninterrupted takes to convey the restrictions women struggle against in a male-dominated and family-centric world. The result is subtly rewarding and worth seeing for Shugliashvili alone, who, in her belated big-screen debut, delivers a restrained yet intense performance.

My Happy Family | Directed by Nana Ekvtimishvili, Simon Gross (Georgia 2017) with Ia Shugliashvili, Berta Khapava. Starts July 13

