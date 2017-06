× Expand My Wonderful West Berlin Trailer

Jochen Hick deftly condenses over four tumultuous decades of queer history into this warm, witty documentary, which shines a spotlight on the pioneers of West Berlin´s gay rights movement. Stay tuned for our interview with the director, and watch the film with English subtitles at FSK Kino, Hackesche Höfe, Rollberg Kino and Tilsiter LIchtspiele.

My Wonderful West Berlin | Directed by Jochen Hick (Germany 2016), documentary. Starts Jun 29.