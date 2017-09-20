The slaughter of the lonely

× Expand On Body and Soul

Winner of this year’s Berlinale Golden Bear, this Hungarian drama saw Ildikó Enyedi return to the director’s chair after an 18-year semi-sabbatical. On Body and Soul focuses on the nascent relationship between two lonely souls who work in an abattoir: the mild-mannered director (Géza Morcsányi) and the new, OCD-afflicted quality inspector (Alexandra Borbély).

It’s a touching tale about forging empathetic connections in a world unconducive to tenderness, one which benefits from two affecting central performances, and the featured songs of Laura Marling, which add to the dreamy tone of the piece. From the unstaged and confronting opening scenes of livestock being butchered, to a pleasantly melancholic final beat, Enyedi’s comeback is a strange beast that will progressively lull you into a delicate reverie.

On Body and Soul (Teströl és lélekröl) | Directed by Ildikó Enyedi (Hungary 2017), with Géza Morcsányi, Alexandra Borbély. Starts September 21.

