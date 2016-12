Paula Modersohn-Becker – the artist who dared to paint self-nudes and depict breastfeeding at a time when men had a monopoly on portraying women's (naked) bodies, who boasted Rilke among her suiters and became the first woman with a museum devoted exclusively to her work – receives decent filmic treatment in this engaging biopic.

Paula | Directed by Christian Schwochow (Germany 2016) with Carla Juri. Starts December 15

