A game of chess

by

A modicum of Oscar buzz briefly surrounded Queen of Katwe, Mira Nair’s Disney-produced portrait of a real-life Ugandan chess prodigy, after it won a runner-up People’s Choice Award at last year’s Toronto Film Festival. But ultimately, its spot on the ballot sheets was pinched by Garth Davis’ Lion. In comparison, Nair’s film is a more structurally conventional, broad-strokes affair. It starts out quite promisingly, with Nair striking a vibrant, family-friendly tone that nevertheless engages with the harsh realities of life in modern Kampala.

In one standout moment, protagonist Phiona (Madina Nalwanga) confides in her older sister Night (Taryn Kyaze) that she fears their family is being punished by God. Night’s response is bracingly direct and unsentimental: “I don’t think God cares about us one way or the other.” What a shame then, that Nair subsequently resorts to shameless heartstring-tugging, and struggles to inject any real tension into the pivotal chess games.

Queen of Katwe | Directed by Mira Nair (US 2016) with Madina Nalwanga and David Oyelowo. Starts April 20.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

April 20, 2017

Friday

April 21, 2017

Saturday

April 22, 2017

Sunday

April 23, 2017

Monday

April 24, 2017

Tuesday

April 25, 2017

Wednesday

April 26, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours