A vanity show

With the furore surrounding Warren Beatty’s flubbing of this year’s Best Picture Oscar announcement, it’s easy to forget that, mere months ago, the Hollywood legend was being talked up for awards glory for his long-awaited Howard Hughes project Rules Don’t Apply. Of course, that was before anyone had actually seen the film, which debuted to decidedly mixed reviews at last November’s AFI Fest and promptly bombed at the US box office. Certainly, Beatty’s first directorial effort in 18 years has the whiff of a decades-in-gestation vanity project. It tells the story of a virginal wannabe starlet (Lily Collins) and an aspiring property tycoon (Alden Ehrenreich), who fall for one another whilst caught in the orbit of an ageing Hughes (Beatty). Part chaste rom-com, part withering portrait of an egomaniacal billionaire, its chief shortcoming is its downright bizarre pacing – many scenes positively whip by, giving the impression of a much longer film that’s been hacked to pieces in the edit suite; yet these are punctuated by rambling sequences that could easily have been trimmed or excised entirely. But while Beatty as director never has a full handle on his material, he’s a joy to watch as Hughes, evoking a larger-than-life figure who is at once monstrous, vulnerable and seductively charismatic.

Rules Don't Apply | Directed by Warren Beatty (2016, USA), with Warren Beatty, Alden Ehrenreich. Starts April 6

