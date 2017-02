Don’t get turned off by the unusual aesthetics of the stop-motion characters in this animated gem – the story a of nine-year-old “courgette” sent to an orphanage after accidentally killing his mother will carry you away, as surely as the wind does in Sophie Hunger’s cover of “Levent nous portera”.

My Life As a Zucchini | Directed by Claude Barras (France, Switzerland 2016) with Gaspard Schlatter, Sixtine Murat, Paulin Jaccoud. Starts February 16

