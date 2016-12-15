Motherhood is a recurrent staple of the horror genre and many recent films have explored its various facets and gotten it right: The Babadook, Under the Shadow and Austria’s Ich seh, ich seh spring to mind. Just don’t expect Shut In to become the next addition to this stellar list. Make no mistake: Farren Blackburn’s film about a widowed child psychologist who cares for her paralysed stepson and believes the mysterious incidents in her house are linked with the disappearance of one of her patients is one of 2016’s most depressingly uninspired offerings. Naomi Watts’ willingness to be associated with this material is baffling and the execution is borderline insulting, as both Blackburn and screenwriter Christina Hodson assume viewers have never seen a single horror thriller before. With this certainty in mind, they cram the story with lazy dream fake-outs, plot beats that have no payoff and a nonsensical “twist” that will only provoke guffaws. What you’re left with is a film so imbecilic, you actually begin to root for the antagonist, biting your lip so as not to scream “THEY’RE IN THE SODDING CLOSET!” during the screening, thereby assuring that the knife-wielding assailant puts the tormented mother and exasperated audience members out of their respective miseries.

Shut In | Directed by Farren Blackburn (UK, 2016) with Naomi Watts, Charlie Heaton, Jacob Tremblay. Starts December 15

