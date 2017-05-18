Beuys-by-the-book

by

Director Andres Veiel crafts a thorough portrait of “the hero of his youth”, the controversial German artist Joseph Beuys, with this slightly overlong documentary. He does so by plunging the audience head-first into Beuys’ artwork and performance art with previously unreleased footage, which includes the silent grand piano with the thermometer resting on top of a blackboard, the infamous ‘7,000 Oaks’ project, and the dead rabbit he puppeteers about a cubicle. While the archival footage is impressive, Veiel articulates a slightly by-the-book experience, and you can’t help but feel the fascinating national treasure demanded a less familiar and more audacious treatment. Still, a competent effort that will please art fans and novices alike.

Beuys | Directed by Andres Veiel (Germany, 2017). Starts May 18.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

May 18, 2017

Friday

May 19, 2017

Saturday

May 20, 2017

Sunday

May 21, 2017

Monday

May 22, 2017

Tuesday

May 23, 2017

Wednesday

May 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours