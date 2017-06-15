Not whale-cum

by

There is only one memorable gag in Snatched: the word “welcome” is misheard as “whale cum”. Leviathan love milk aside, Snatched is a formulaic mother-daughter comedy that settles for the cheap laugh at every conceivable turn. It deprives Goldie Hawn of a silver screen comeback after a 15 year sabbatical, and enshrines niggling suspicions that Amy Schumer works best on the small screen. Worse, the latter reveals herself to be less of an acquired taste and more of a one trick pony, stealing far too much screen time from Joan Cusack, whose silent former black-ops character deserves her own spinoff. If you consider farting in bed and shitting yourself to be the pant-soiling pillars of comedy and wish to see them reclaimed from the frat-boy days of yore, you might well find enough to enjoy here. However, if you prefer comedies that make a discernible effort to earn your laughter, approach with the caution you’d reserve for a new instalment of the Hangover series.

Snatched | Directed by Katie Dippold (US 2017) with Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Starts June 15

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

June 15, 2017

Friday

June 16, 2017

Saturday

June 17, 2017

Sunday

June 18, 2017

Monday

June 19, 2017

Tuesday

June 20, 2017

Wednesday

June 21, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours