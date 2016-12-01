Based on the autobiography of Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, Clint Eastwood’s latest deals with the incident that saw the titular pilot safely land a passenger jet on the Hudson River in 2009. Tom Hanks steals the show, but even his measured craft can’t prevent the film from hitting turbulence once focus shifts to the aftermath of the crash, bringing with it the unmistakeable whiff of a political agenda. The director’s earnest crowd-pleaser quickly devolves into a fact-averse parable for decent Americans bullied by the federal government, as the lead investigators (read: inefficient liberals) behave like stock villains obsessed with sullying Sully. The story of a national hero is hampered by this distracting artistic licence, especially when viewed in light of a year which has given us Brexiters and Trumpists.

Sully | Directed by Clint Eastwood (USA 2016) with Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney. Starts December 1