The Berlinale Blog: Meet the 2017 team

Buckle up – our intrepid Berlinale bloggers are back for another year, primed for 11 days of glitzy red carpet premieres, heated Q&As, star-studded parties, and, no doubt, the odd interminable experimental documentary that hasn’t a hope in hell of a subsequent cinema release.

We’ll be covering the whole festival right here, from as many imaginative angles as we can possibly muster. Here’s the crack team we’ve assembled this year for the task.

Grizzled veteran Ben Knight is back for his ninth Berlinale. As per previous years, he’ll serve as our reporter about town, checking out events, hanging out with industry folk, and sniffing out hot scoops. He may even find time to watch the odd film.

David Mouriquand returns to the festival for the second year running and has made it his mission for this 67th edition to get a crisp high five from Danny Boyle and a hug from Gillian Anderson. He'll be reviewing films daily, assuming he doesn’t get served with a restraining order.

And making his grand Berlinale debut is our film editor Paul O’Callaghan. He’s been limbering up by attending as many advance press screenings as humanly possible, and is holding out hope that the low-key competition line-up is concealing some hidden gems. He’ll also be serving up daily reviews.

