A disaster is born

The provocative slavery epic was ecstatically received when it premiered at Sundance in the midst of last year’s #OscarsSoWhite hysteria, but a backlash ensued when details emerged of a 1999 rape allegation levied against Nate Parker and Jean Celestin, the film’s co-writer. While some maintain that the young auteur would have netted award nominations had his murky past not caught up with him, the film remains problematic even when divorced of this scandal. It tells the rousing true story of Nat Turner, a Virginia slave preacher who led a violent rebellion against plantation owners in 1831. But it soon becomes clear that Parker lacks both the filmmaking flair and budget to fully realise his vision – for the most part this plays out like a crude diatribe, while the climactic scenes feel almost comically truncated. More troublingly, Parker crassly, and somewhat coyly, uses the repeated rape of Turner’s wife, a detail that has no historical basis, as a motivating factor for the rebellion.

The Birth of a Nation | Directed by Nate Parker (US, Canada 2016) with Nate Parker, Armie Hammer. Starts April 13.

