All round failure

Based on Dave Eggers’ dystopian bestseller, The Circle sees Mae (Emma Watson) hired by a tech giant run by the Steve Jobs-like Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks). The company encourages a form of technological indoctrination by which employees must lead transparent lives, abandon their privacy and embrace surveillance to keep all accountable.

The potential of the prescient premise and the impressive cast is deflated by a condescending script and tin-eared dialogue. What could so easily have been a suspenseful critique of the digital age fails to deliver any dramatic punch, coherent character arcs or the satirical edge the material so desperately craved. Instead we get a melodramatic slog, with Watson butchering an American accent, Boyhood’s Ellar Coltrane delivering one of the year’s most laughable performances, and a catastrophically misjudged finale.

The Circle | Directed by James Ponsoldt (US 2017), with Emma Watson, Tom Hanks. Starts September 7.

