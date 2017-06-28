The king is dead

The Death of Louis XIV charts, with unflinching focus, the final days of the French monarch as he slowly succumbs to a severe case of gangrene. This sombre premise is given an extra jolt of poignancy by the fact that the bloated king is played by Jean-Pierre Léaud, for many the forever-young poster boy of the Nouvelle Vague thans to his star-making turn as a teen rebel in Truffaut´s The 400 Blows. Léaud rises to the occasion of this career-capping role, commanding the screen with every whispered utterance and pained gesture. We’re left with a vivid, subtly moving portrait of an individual doggedly determined to live up to his near-mythical reputation, and to die with dignity intact. Director Albert Serra, meanwhile, shoots every scene like a Rembrandt painting, allowing the viewer to luxuriate in the sumptuous interiors and chiaroscuro lighting.

The Death of Louis XIV | Directed by Albert Serra (France, Portugal, Spain 2016) with

Jean-Pierre Léaud, Patrick d'Assumçao.

