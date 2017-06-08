Little food for thought

In its early scenes, Oren Moverman’s adaptation of Herman Koch’s bestselling 2009 novel fizzes with potential. Steve Coogan excels as Paul, an eloquently acerbic history teacher dreading an impending dinner with his older brother Stan (Richard Gere), a suspiciously slick, silver-haired congressman. As the pair, accompanied by their wives (Laura Linney and Rebecca Hall respectively), convene at a comically pretentious restaurant, it transpires that there’s a pressing personal matter to discuss, and the table seems set for a taut, satirical chamber drama, buoyed by a stellar cast. Alas, the film abruptly devolves into a flashback-reliant and frequently implausible family saga that casts its net far too wide, with each trip down memory lane merely serving to dilute the tension so expertly established in the opening act. By the time dessert rolls around, you’ll be desperate to settle the bill and jump in the nearest cab home.

The Dinner | Directed by Oren Moverman (USA 2017) with Steve Coogan, Richard Gere. Starts June 8

