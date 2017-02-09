The girl's got bite

× Expand The Girl With All The Gifts

Just when you thought the zombie movie was played out, along comes a fresh transfusion of blood in the shape of Mike Carey’s adaptation of his own YA novel. The Girl With All The Gifts is set in the not-so-distant future, after Britain has succumbed to a zombie plague. Here we are introduced to the titular girl (newcomer Sennia Nanua), one of a group of forcefully wheelchair-bound undead children, who hold the key to understanding (and possibly curing) the disease. Things, predictably, go awry, and while the film doesn’t quite reach the heights of Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later, it’s an intelligently crafted piece that proves the horror subgenre still has some bite.

The Girl With All The Gifts | Directed by Mike Carey (USA, UK 2016) with Gemma Arterton, Glenn Close, Stacey Lynn Crowe. Starts February 9.

For showtimes, see our OV search engine.