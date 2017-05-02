The great outdoors

× Expand Freiluftkino

With the climate crawling towards hospitable, it’s time to drag cinema back out into the open air. Freiluftkino Kreuzberg at Mariannenplatz will once again be the summer’s go-to destination for Films presented outdoors in their original language. This month, you can catch up with Oscar season heavy-hitters like Manchester by the Sea (the May 5 opener), La La Land (May 10) and Moonlight (May 26) and and also enjoy the best of recent German-language cinema on the big screen with English subtitles – from the universally lauded Toni Erdmann (May 6) to Berlinale 2017 hits like Tiger Girl (May 22) and Wild Mouse (May 8). Camp fiends won't want to miss the annual drag queen-hosted Eurovision livestream on May 13. Meanwhile, Freiluftkino Hasenheide starts on May 24 with a similarly compelling mix of gems in OV.

See freiluftkino-berlin.de for the full programme.