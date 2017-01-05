Hands down, a winner

Part Gothic period drama, part erotic revenge thriller, Park Chan-wook’s sensual adaptation of Sarah Waters’ 2002 novel Fingersmith relocates the action from Victorian England to 1930s Japanese-occupied Korea, where a young pickpocket is hired to pose as an heiress’s handmaiden in order to help a conman defraud her. The less said the better, as the three-act structure plays with shifting perspectives, adding twisted depths to a  seemingly straightforward drama. Fans of the Oldboy director will recognise his beloved themes of vengeance and fetishism, as well as his symbolic shorthand. But it’s the gallows humour, the artful critique of oppressive male subjugation of female sexuality, and Chung Chung-hoon’s beautifully evocative cinematography that make this intricately executed thriller a must-see.

The Handmaiden | Directed by Park Chan-wook (South Korea 2016) with Kim Tae-ri, Kim Min-hee. Starts January 5

