Taking refuge in the absurd

The clear standout of this year’s tepid Berlinale competition line-up, and winner of the Silver Bear for best director, Finnish maestro Aki Kaurismäki’s take on the refugee crisis is a droll delight. The second instalment of a planned “port city” trilogy that began with 2011’s Le Havre, The Other Side of Hope stars Sherwan Haji as Khaled, a Syrian refugee in Helsinki who finds an unlikely saviour and surrogate father in the form of inept restaurateur Wikström (Sakari Kuosmanen). Fans of Kaurismäki will know what to expect: moodily lit static shots convey an underlying sense of melancholy, which is frequently punctuated and offset by moments of poker-faced absurdism. While some have berated the film-maker for staying firmly in his comfort zone, it’s hard to begrudge him when the result is the most life-affirming arthouse comedy this side of Toni Erdmann.

The Other Side of Hope | Directred by Aki Kaurismäki (Finland 2017), with Sakari Kuosmanen, Sherwan Haji. Opens March 30

