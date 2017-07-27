Are we having fun yet?

× Expand The Party trailer

For her eighth feature, the chameleonic Sally Potter has channelled Harold Pinter and Yasmina Reza to craft an emotionally dysfunctional game of Cluedo that happily stakes its claim in the pantheon of parties-gone-wrong films. The Party is a commendably taut chamber piece that sees a group of old friends gather to celebrate a work promotion. As the evening unfolds, their explosive secrets begin to surface. The less said the better, as this monochromatic gem is a playful huis clos that doubles up as a surprisingly biting satire, pitting idealism against realism in both politics and personal relationships. The icing on the caustic cake is a stellar ensemble cast, with special mention for aphorism-spouting Bruno Ganz and acting powerhouse Patricia Clarkson, who delivers a delightfully mischievous turn as an acerbic straight-talker.

The Party | Directed by Sally Potter (UK 2017) with Kristin Scott Thomas, Timothy Spall. Starts July 27

