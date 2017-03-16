The turtle stuns

× Expand Trailer

With his first feature, Dutch director Michaël Dudok de Wit has delivered a master class in artful animation and visual storytelling, a dialogue-free tale that has the honour of being the first non-Japanese film produced by Studio Ghibli. It sees a man wash up on a remote island where his only companions are crabs, birds and a mysterious red turtle that seems hell-bent on keeping him on the lonely shores. What unfolds is a stunning, emotionally complex and timeless tale about life and man’s relationship with nature, where the animation’s simple form perfectly complements a narrative that has no need for 3D or unnecessary embellishments. This is one of the most spellbinding films you’re likely to see all year – if the images don’t move you to tears, chances are Laurent Perez’s score will.

The Red Turtle | Directed by Michaël Dudok de Wit (France, Belgium 2016). Starts March 15.

