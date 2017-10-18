In and outside the box

Ruben Östlund’s The Square, this year’s somewhat contentious Palme d’Or winner, kicks into gear by inflicting an unexpected trauma on its lead character. Suave contemporary art curator Christian (Claes Bang) falls victim to an elaborate scam and has his phone and wallet stolen. While he seeks justice on the perpetrators, he neglects to oversee his marketing team’s efforts to promote “The Square”, a sincere but unsexy art installation conceived to provoke discussion about social responsibility. As Christian’s personal project backfires, so too does his PR agency’s misguided attempt to go viral on Youtube by tapping into a collective fear of terrorism. The film is full of deliciously deadpan humour and bracingly bizarre set pieces, but it’s also meandering and tonally jarring. Östlund’s initial cut weighed in at almost four hours, and this 142-minute theatrical version somehow feels at once overlong and inelegantly truncated. But if it’s ultimately less than the sum of its parts, some of those parts are among the most thrilling moments of pure cinema I’ve experienced all year.

The Square | Directed by Ruben Östlund (Sweden 2017), with Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West, and Terry Notary. Starts Oct 19.

