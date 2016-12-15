Better unknown

The downside of being two-time Palme d’Or winners is that all your non-masterpieces tend to be perceived as failures. Judged on its own merits, this mystery/drama about the relentless, lingering grip of guilt is poised, substantial and quietly absorbing. However the way it keeps reminding you of the Dardenne brothers’ far superior previous work doesn’t do it any favours. There’s the problem of the less-than-ideally cast lead, for example, who looks rather young to be a conscience-stricken physician. Tasked with selling the meticulously constructed if somewhat overwrought plot, Haenel manages to hold your attention throughout but not to surprise. A disappointing lack of fireworks ultimately elicits a response that never really goes beyond polite admiration, despite the obvious talent of all involved.

The Unknown Girl (La fille inconnue) | Directed by Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne (Belgium, France 2016) with Adèle Haenel, Jérémie Renier. Starts December 15

