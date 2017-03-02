Rebel with a cause

In 1840s Europe, the newly industrialised working classes are being crushed into subsistence by police states. As workers’ movements arise, we watch a fiery Marx (Diehl) fighting to underpin them with rigorous materialist purpose whilst smoking cheap cigars and struggling to feed his ever-expanding family. The heart of Raoul Peck’s conventional but compelling film is Marx’s partnership with earnest rich kid Friedrich Engels (Konarsk) – the best scene depicts their first meeting, when the pair testily praise each other’s essays. From here, Peck attempts to compress several years of elephantine economic debate into a coherent story, and, despite an overdependence on scenes of men with facial hair shouting at one another, he largely strikes a deft balance between entertainment and education.

The Young Karl Marx | Directed by Raoul Peck (France, Germany, Belgium 2017) with August Diehl, Stefan Konarsk. Starts March 2.

