Wonder Woman in World War II

Forget Wonder Woman; Gemma Arterton’s Catrin Coles, who takes centre stage in Lone Scherfig’s slick wartime romance Their Finest, is a screen heroine truly worth celebrating. Having eloped to Blitz-era London with her pompous artist lover Ellis (Jack Huston), this unassuming small-town girl inadvertently lands a job as a screenwriter on a morale-boosting propaganda film. Naturally, her work is uncredited, and poorly compensated compared to that of her male counterparts. But Catrin’s gentle insistence on maintaining a female perspective proves to be the production’s greatest asset, gradually winning her the respect of temperamental ageing thesp Ambrose Hilliard (a delightfully droll Bill Nighy) and her cynical, hard-drinking co-writer Tom Buckley(Sam Claflin). This is an undeniably broad-strokes affair, which occasionally threatens to succumb to the melodramatic clichés that its overwrought film-within-a-film slyly sends up. But a bold final-act twist upends the table in genuinely stirring fashion, while Arterton excels as a woman gracefully refusing to toe the patriarchal line.

Their Finest, directed by Lone Scherfig (UK 2016) with Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin. Out Jul 6.

