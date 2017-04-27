This week at the Kino: Join us at Club Europa

Achtung Berlin may have ended for another year, but we’re offering a chance to see the thoroughly deserving winner of this year’s Exberliner film award, this Sunday (April 30) at 8.30pm at Lichtblick Kino. Franziska M. Hoenisch’s Club Europa is both a study of young people in Berlin and a refugee story, but it’s a film that deftly avoids the clichés you might associate with both topics. Kicking off at Babylon Kino at Monday (May 1), Georgian Film Today showcases the finest Georgian docs and fiction features of recent years, with highlights including When the Earth Seems to be Light, an internationally acclaimed portrait of disaffected youth. This week’s big release is the eagerly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, although our reviewer wonders whether the Marvel hit factory is beginning to run out of steam. And Jim Jarmusch’s Gimme Danger is a compelling account of the rise and fall of pioneering proto-punks The Stooges.

