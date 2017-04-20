This week at the Kino: More Achtung action

The 13th Achtung Berlin festival is now in full swing! From tomorrow, we’re joining forces with our friends at Lichtblick Kino to present three days of this year's Achtung films, all with English subtitles and English-language filmmaker Q&As. Be sure to join us on Sunday (April 23) from 11:30am, when we’ll show a double-bill of gritty prostitution drama Vanatoare and moving migration doc When Paul Came Over the Sea (photo), with the added incentive of a between-screening brunch courtesy of Green Gurus. And stay tuned to exberliner.com to find out which film our jury finds worthy of this year’s Exberliner Film Award (with a repeat screening on April 30). On general release, The Founder is a reasonably diverting if somewhat flavourless account of how McDonald’s conquered the world, elevated by standout performances from Michael Keaton and Nick Offerman. And Queen of Katwe is a sub-Slumdog Millionaire tale of an impoverished youth triumphing against considerable odds, which brings a Disney sheen to the slums of Kampala.