This week at the Kino: From Free Fire to Forman favourites

On general release this week, Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire (photo) is a slick, 1970s-set shoot-em-up that offers plenty of cheap thrills, but not a whole lot more. Jakob Lass’ hyperactive indie drama Tiger Girl won its share of admirers at this year’s Berlinale, but its anarchic posturing left our reviewer cold. There’s still time to catch a screening or two at the ALFILM Arab Film Festival, which ends tomorrow night (April 7) – we can recommend Shadi Abdel Salam’s beautifully restored 1969 classic Al-mummia. Babylon Kino’s Milos Forman retrospective is now underway, so don’t miss your chance to catch classics like Hair, Ragtime and Amadeus on the big screen. Finally, on Sunday and Monday Lichtblick Kino is screening Raoul Peck’s Berlinale hit The Young Karl Marx with English subtitles.

