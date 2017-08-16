This week at the Kino: The long night approaches

× Expand In the Mood for Love

This Saturday (Aug 19), catch up on a year’s worth of indie cinema with the city’s ultimate binge-watch marathon, the Long Night of Berlin Film Festivals. Enjoy highlights from 22 of our favourite local festivals, including this year’s Achtung Berlin opener Beat Beat Heart, and Olivier Babinet’s stylish doc Swagger, a hit at the last French Film Week. Check out our preview for further details. Tonight, Babylon Kino launches a major celebration of Hong Kong cinema, with chances this week to catch modern classics like In the Mood for Love and action-packed crowd-pleasers like Kung Fu Hustle. The season continues through August 31, and many films are screening with English subtitles. Meanwhile, Arsenal Kino’s Andrei Tarkovsky retrospective continues, with screenings this week of the critically adored Solaris and Andrei Rublev. If truth be told, it’s a dud week for new releases, so it’s a good time to make sure you’re up to date with recent must-sees like Baby Driver, Dunkirk, and War for the Planet of the Apes.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.