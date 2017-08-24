This week at the Kino: EXBlicks and demonic dolls

This Monday (Aug 28), join us at Lichtblick Kino for a rare, English-subbed screening of Die vier Enden der Stadt, a retrospective ramble through four once-divided Berlin districts, in the company of director Sven Boeck. On paper, Annabelle: Creation (photo) sounds like the cinematic equivalent of lukewarm leftovers salvaged from the trash – it’s the origin-story prequel to Annabelle, itself a spin-off from surprise 2013 horror blockbuster The Conjuring. But our critic was pleasantly surprised by this competently creepy chiller. Also out this week, Tulip Fever is a true curiosity. This glossy period romp, based on Deborah Moggach’s bestselling novel, backed by Harvey Weinstein, and bolstered by an all-star cast including Alicia Vikander, Judi Dench and Cristoph Waltz, seems to tick all the Oscar-bait boxes. But the film was shot back in 2014, and has been bouncing erratically around the release schedule for the past two years, suggesting a dud of epic proportions. So how does it stack up? Check out our review to find out. Meanwhile, Babylon’s Hong Kong Film season continues to deliver the goods, with screenings this week of modern classics like Hero and 2046.